President receives Syrian Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shibani discussed regional developments in the Middle East and reviewed co-operation in sectors including development and the economy, state news agency Wam reported.

They also looked at ways to boost the prosperity and well-being of their countries' citizens.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser to the President.