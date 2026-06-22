Israel is main obstacle to stability in Syria, Damascus's UN envoy says

Damascus on Monday said that Israel remained the main obstacle to stability in Syria despite what it described as “appreciated” US mediation efforts.

Addressing the Security Council, Syria's UN envoy Ibrahim Olabi pointed to remarks by Benjamin Netanyahu – made on the same day the US and Iran signed an initial agreement – in which the Israeli Prime Minister said his forces would not withdraw from areas inside Syria despite the country's “liberation”.

“That statement confirms that Israel is the main obstacle to stability in Syria, despite the appreciated American mediation,” Mr Olabi said.

He accused Israel of violating the rights of Syrian citizens, international law and UN Security Council resolutions. Mr Netanyahu was “escalating and challenging the world”, he added.

While Syria is “choosing wisdom and diplomacy and working with its partners”, Mr Olaibi said, Israel was continuing actions that undermine regional stability.

Claudio Cordone, deputy special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria, noted the continued efforts by the Syrian authorities to insulate the country from wider regional conflicts.

“Syrian security forces reportedly blocked attempts to transfer rockets from Syria into Lebanon and have launched further operations targeting cross-border smuggling networks,” he said. “Syria has also affirmed its position of non-interference in Lebanon and its support for stability in the country.”

He also said Israeli military activity in southern Syria had continued, including actions that violated the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, who have been carrying out near-daily incursions, setting up temporary checkpoints and conducting searches and detentions of civilians.

Restrictions on civilian access and damage to agricultural land were also reported, alongside another incident involving Israeli settlers crossing into Syrian territory before being returned by the Israeli military.

Mr Cordone said the Syrian government had exercised restraint while signalling openness to a security arrangement with Israel, although no tangible progress had been achieved.

“We strongly reiterate our call on Israel to adhere to the 1974 Agreement, release those illegally detained and respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Tammy Bruce, deputy US ambassador to the UN, said Washington expected Syria to play a “greater role regionally and internationally” in countering terrorism, whether deepening counter-terrorism co-operation with its neighbours or sharing its expertise and experience through the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS”.

She added that Syria “has much to offer to advance the shared goal of peace, security and prosperity in the Middle East”.