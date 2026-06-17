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President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos. They are pictured here during a previous meeting. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos. They are pictured here during a previous meeting. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos. They are pictured here during a previous meeting. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos. They are pictured here during a previous meeting. UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed discusses need for Middle East peace with Greek Prime Minister

President and Kyriakos Mitsotakis also speak about opportunities to co-operate in several sectors

The National

June 17, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed developments in the region in a phone call on Tuesday.

They reviewed a number of regional and international issues of shared interest, including the latest developments in the Middle East, state news agency Wam reported.

Both leaders placed an emphasis on the importance of intensifying efforts to promote peace, security and regional stability, stressing those were fundamental to achieving aspirations for development and prosperity, Wam added.

They also explored co-operation in a range of sectors such as the economy, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and culture, in support of the development of both nations.

Updated: June 17, 2026, 7:40 AM
UAEAbu DhabiSheikh Mohamed bin ZayedGreece