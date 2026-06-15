President Sheikh Mohamed and Egypt's El Sisi issue peace call in Cairo talks

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday stressed the need to promote peace and stability during high-level talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo.

The two leaders underlined their commitment to continued consultation to address the shared challenges facing the region.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi discussed the Iran war and its implications for regional and international security.

The UAE leader was earlier met at Cairo International Airport by Mr El Sisi to begin a fraternal visit to the country, state news agency Wam reported.

The key discussions took place amid rising hopes that an end to the months-long regional conflict is now finally in sight.

The US and Iran have announced a memorandum of understanding outlining a framework for an immediate ceasefire and a phased road map to end the war that began in February.

With a formal signing expected this week, US President Donald Trump said he had authorised the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, on his arrival at Cairo International Airport. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court Info

UAE-Egypt ties

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi also reviewed the long-standing ties between the UAE and Egypt and explored ways to expand co-operation in various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials.

The leaders meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt in support of a decades-long friendship between the countries.

The two men held talks in the Emirates last month, where they discussed regional developments and also met some of the pilots who helped to keep the Emirates safe during the regional war.

Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Egypt last August, where he held talks with Mr El Sisi. Before that, in June 2025, the leaders discussed the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza in talks held in Abu Dhabi.