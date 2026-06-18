UAE mosques to reiterate respect and care for elderly during Friday prayers

Friday prayers in the UAE will focus this week on the importance of looking after elderly members of the community.

The sermon, to be delivered at mosques throughout, will include a speech titled, ‘Caring for our elders’.

Prayers across all mosques in the UAE, which begin at 12.45pm, will highlight the role of senior citizens in society and how the Prophet Mohammed teaches us to appreciate, honour and respect the elderly.

Worshippers will be told: “It is not befitting for a believer to neglect the rights of the elderly or to diminish the honour and respect due to them. Care for them before you lose them. Give them a central place within your families and among their grandchildren so that their lives may be filled with companionship and comfort.”

The sermon urges people to take care of the medical needs of the elderly and to speak kindly to them.

“As people advance in age, their hearts often become more tender and sensitive. Therefore, be careful not to hurt their feelings with a glance or wound them with a harsh word,” Friday's sermon includes.