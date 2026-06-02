Fugitives recaptured in Kuwait desert chase after midnight prison break

Three fugitives on the run for 24 hours after making a midnight prison break in Kuwait have been recaptured following a dramatic chase through the desert.

The inmates were tracked down and arrested by special security forces and the police's air wing, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said.

The three men, identified as Ali Manahi Al Subaie and Hassan Salem Al Rashidi, from Kuwait, and Ahmed Mohammed Qatea, whose nationality was not disclosed, broke out of jail on Monday.

The Kuwaiti men were under sentences of death after being convicted of separate murders, with the third fugitive serving life in prison for drug offences.

“The locations of the fugitives were identified and they were arrested and returned to the concerned authorities for legal procedures,” the ministry said.

“Two firearms were seized which found in their possession.

“The security of society is a red line and justice will reach anyone who attempts to evade legal accountability or provide assistance to wanted people and outlaws."

Video online showed the three cons driving at high speed in a red pick-up truck in the desert while being pursued by police cars in the Bar Al Liyah area north-western Kuwait.

Local reports revealed they escaped after midnight by sneaking through air conditioning vents before climbing a deserted watchtower, using a rope made from hoses and clothes, to reach the other side of the prison walls.