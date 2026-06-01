Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai action plan to boost social services

A programme to strengthen Dubai's social services network and provide crucial support to the most vulnerable members of society has been announced.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai issued a new law setting out the key objectives of the Community Development Authority in protecting and empowering children and people with disabilities.

It is also aimed at helping the unemployed to get on the career ladder, promoting volunteer work and ensuring access to health, education and recreational amenities.

Under the updated legislation, the authority is tasked with bolstering family and social cohesion, establishing community centres and overseeing the licensing and regulation of social organisations and professionals.

It also governs the care for minors and people with limited or no legal capacity, who are unable to make independent decisions for reasons such as mental health challenges and intellectual disabilities.

The law establishes that the community authority is responsible for providing social services to them, based on the directives of courts and other authorities.

Its role includes monitoring their living conditions, welfare and access to social, health, educational, and recreational needs, and securing appropriate protection and care, including family or institutional care.

A social observatory led by the authority will assess possible negative influences on communities to develop early intervention strategies and compile a comprehensive database covering all sections of society, with a focus on vulnerable groups.

A unified system will be set up in partnership with relevant departments to manage those in need of additional welfare support and humanitarian cases.

Support fund launched

The law establishes a Community Development Fund within the authority to deliver key assistance to needy groups and invest in social projects and services.

"The Fund aims to support social development in Dubai, strengthen social cohesion and stability, and provide protection and care for the most vulnerable groups through cash and non-cash assistance," the Dubai Media Office said.

This will include emergency aid during disasters, crises and other exceptional circumstances affecting people across the emirate.

It also supports vocational training programmes for unemployed individuals to help prepare them for the labour market and promote partnerships with the private sector and encourage companies, institutions, and individuals to contribute to funding community development programmes.

The law will replace existing legislation from 2015 governing the operations of Dubai's Community Development Authority.

The law takes effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.