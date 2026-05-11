Date palms from UAE's Expo pavilion to help rebuilding efforts in earthquake-hit Japanese city

A vast collection of date palms which served as the striking centrepiece of the UAE's pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will be repurposed to support restoration efforts in an earthquake-hit Japanese city.

The natural materials will be used in the construction of a community centre in Wajima City on Japan's Noto Peninsula, which was struck by an earthquake in January 2024 that killed more than 700 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.

The date palm fronds have been carefully collected and processed into strand boards, ahead of their possible use in the community centre's walls.

The pavilion's remaining 'datecrete' paving blocks, a UAE-developed material derived from crushed date seeds and reclaimed palm fronds, will be utilised for paving applications within the project.

The key initiative will help ensure the pavilion's legacy extends well beyond its presence at the six-month world's fair, which concluded in October, and will further strengthen a friendship forged from the Middle East to East Asia over the decades.

“This initiative extends the life of the pavilion in a way that is both purposeful and grounded in real-world application,” said Shihab Alfaheem, ambassador of the UAE to Japan and commissioner general of the UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

“It reflects an approach in which design and material innovation are not confined to a single moment but continue to find purpose in new contexts. In this case, that continuation supports a community effort in Wajima,” Mr Alfaheem said.

“It also reflects the relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, where collaboration is carried forward through joint efforts that lead to real, on-ground outcomes.

“This builds on an earlier initiative led by the UAE embassy in Japan in collaboration with Shigeru Ban Architects, which resulted in the development of two houses gifted to families affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake,” he added.

A rendering of the planned community centre in Wajima City. Photo: Shigeru Ban Architect Info

Laying foundations for recovery

The proposed community centre in Wajima City is in the design phase and is intended to serve as a shared space for local residents.

“This project considers how materials can be reintroduced in a different context,” said Yasunori Harano, director of Shigeru Ban Architects, the lead architect firm of the project.

“The date palm-based boards offer a way to connect the UAE pavilion’s material research with a structure that serves a clear community purpose. The focus is on creating a space that is simple, adaptable and relevant to its surroundings.”

The UAE pavilion, which recreated a date palm oasis, attracted more than five million visitors during the global gathering.

It was named one of the top three large pavilions for its architecture and landscape at the event, from hundreds on display.

The glass-encased pavilion, constructed using agricultural waste and more than two million date palm fronds, won the bronze prize in the self-built pavilions category larger than 1,500 square metres. Saudi Arabia won gold, followed by Spain with silver.

Emirati architect Ahmed Bukhash said judges were impressed with the “free-flowing” UAE Pavilion, which captured the Emirati spirit.

“It intrigued the judges. The beauty of the UAE Pavilion was its translucent appearance, making it unique among other pavilions, and that it opened up to a palm tree oasis,” Mr Bukhash said after the pavilion was honoured in October.

Construction work on the community centre is expected to begin in the coming months.