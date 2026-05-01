Abu Dhabi trials autonomous patrol boat in drive to boost marine safety

Abu Dhabi is testing the waters on cutting-edge plans to launch driverless patrol boats primed to boost marine safety.

Authorities are trialling the use of a seven-metre autonomous boat to help pave the way for the wider introduction of a fleet of advanced vessels to support enforcement and monitoring activities at sea.

The project is being led by the Integrated Transport Centre in partnership with the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio), Blue Gulf Group and Abu Dhabi Maritime.

The high-tech boats would be used to ensure companies and individuals are following key laws and regulations in place in the waterways.

The scheme is in line with the maritime sector's efforts to embrace smart technology and is part of a broader government effort to adopt autonomous technology on land and sea.

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, held on Yas Island in November, demonstrated the emirate's determination to be a driving force in the future of transport.

At that event, 29 commercial agreements were made to integrate autonomous vehicles in critical sectors, from e-commerce, food and goods delivery to health care and logistics.

“Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation in smart mobility and logistics, with these 29 commercial pilot agreements marking a decisive step towards a future where autonomous technologies set new standards for transportation and trade,” Badr Al Olama, Adio's director general, said at the time.

Driverless robotaxi services operated by Uber Technology and WeRide were introduced in Abu Dhabi in November, after two weeks of private trials.

The service uses Chinese company WeRide's van-type Robotaxi GXR, which is equipped with level-four autonomy, the stage before driverless.

In March, five robotaxis run by Autogo, a unit of Abu Dhabi technology company K2, hit the roads of the capital.

They will initially operate across Yas Island, with plans to extend services to Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island and Al Saadiyat Island.