Dubai parents must do more to stop children's reckless scooter use, says expert

A new unit set up in Dubai to tackle the improper use of e-scooters and bicycles is a welcome move, but the onus is on parents to teach their children about road safety, an expert has said.

The unit, formed by Dubai Police and the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), will begin operations on May 1, with the task of patrolling cycling tracks, key roads and bike-friendly areas to curb reckless riding.

Officers from the unit will ride e-scooters and other designated vehicles bearing Dubai Police and RTA insignia.

The unit will “monitor unsafe behaviour and enforce violations related to the individual use of bicycles and e-scooters”, police said.

Cyclists and e-scooter riders will be monitored to ensure they are wearing helmets and protective gear and adhere to speed limits.

The unit will also enforce a ban on two or more people riding a scooter at the same time.

Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, told The National that the initiative is a “step in the right direction”, but warned that such behaviour will not change unless efforts are made to spread awareness.

“Enforcement is really good, but educating riders is just as important,” he said. “The laws already exist, but many simply don’t follow them. The real issue is education.”

Mr Edelmann pointed to widespread disregard for basic safety measures, such as helmet use and speed limits, and raised alarm over children riding unsupervised.

“Hardly anyone wears a helmet or takes safety seriously. You see underage children riding e-motorbikes, going to school or even performing stunts at high speed,” he said.

“The key question is, where are the parents? They need to step in and guide their children. Authorities are taking this seriously, but families must do the same.”

Mr Edelmann suggested that schools should also do their part to teach pupils the laws and instruct them in the proper use of e-scooters on the road.

Residents welcomed the new police unit, and said reckless e-scooter use was becoming a scourge across communities.

“Literally, I see them wherever I drive. Sometimes in the middle of the road,” said Iraqi resident Ismail Ali, 41.

“E-scooters are in the hands of people of all ages, especially kids. They need to be monitored, and this unit will help to tackle the problem.”

Mr Ali, who lives in Al Wasl, said motorists were afraid to drive in some areas because the e-scooter riders were putting people at risk.

“It is urgent to have more enforcement. Some ride in the middle of the road and zigzag between cars with no helmets or safety gear,” he said.

Another Dubai resident acknowledged that many people were using e-scooters out of necessity, but said others were causing major issues by riding them improperly.

“They ride in the streets in front of the cars, and suddenly swerve. I saw children riding recklessly in pedestrian zones without lights or safety gear,” said Indian citizen Aarav Nair, 33, who lives in Jumeirah Village Circle.

“When I go to Kite Beach, you can see them doing the same. Many people are using e-scooters to commute though. We need more regulations and to boost awareness to solve the problem.”

According to Dubai's traffic laws, e-scooter riders must be at least 16. They are required to wear helmets and reflective jackets and are prohibited from carrying passengers. Scooters must have lights fitted to their front and rear, and must not exceed the 20kph speed limit.

Fines vary, with Dubai imposing a Dh300 ($81.69) penalty for those who ride e-scooters on roads with speed limits above 60kph. Nshama, the management company in charge of the Town Square community in Dubai, warns that Dh1,050 fines can be imposed on riders who break the rules.

Though rules stipulate that no one under the age of 16 can ride an e-scooter, it is not uncommon for young children to be involved in e-scooter accidents, doctors have told The National.