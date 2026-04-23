Abu Dhabi's mental health helpline offers crucial support during Iran war

An Abu Dhabi mental health hotline has provided a critical support network to residents grappling with the challenges of the Iran war.

The 24-hour service, operated by the Department of Health's mental health network Sakina, was set up only days after Iran launched its barrage of attacks on the Emirates which persisted for several weeks.

It typically receives about 10 to 15 calls a day. However, the number of calls would surge to up to 200 a day during escalations in the conflict.

The success of the helpline, first used during the coronavirus pandemic, is reflected in the fact that it will now be kept in use permanently.

“The hotline provides immediate psychological first aid and directs people to the right level of care,” said Dr Nahida Ahmed, consultant psychiatrist and chief medical officer of Sakina Mental Health and Wellbeing Services in Abu Dhabi. “For many, it is the first step towards seeking help.”

The support network handles a wide range of concerns, from anxiety and medication management to relapses and severe psychiatric episodes. More complex cases are referred to specialists.

“We are seeing a mix of cases, some linked to current events, but many related to long-standing mental health issues, burnout and delayed care,” Dr Ahmed said. “In many cases, the situation may not directly cause mental health issues, but it can trigger or worsen existing conditions.”

Addressing challenges

Workplace burnout and challenges in balancing professional and personal responsibilities have emerged as recurring themes, with some parents expressing their anxiety over having to juggle a return to the workplace while their children were learning remotely at home.

Dr Nahida Ahmed is consultant psychiatrist and chief medical officer of Sakina Mental Health and Wellbeing Services in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

“A number of parents are seeking guidance on how to support their children, especially when anxiety presents in new or unexpected ways,” Dr Ahmed said.

In response, Sakina has launched weekly webinars and targeted programmes for working parents, single parents and families with children with special needs.

“It’s important to focus on what is within your control rather than what is not,” she said.

“Maintaining routine and structure helps create a sense of stability during uncertain times.

“Continuing your daily responsibilities, showing up to work, preparing for exams and keeping a sense of normality helps reinforce that things are manageable and under control.

“Practicing gratitude, strengthening relationships and supporting others all contribute to emotional stability. Not everyone has the same level of resilience, so supporting one another is essential.”

Experts said social connection plays a critical role in mental well-being.

“One of the strongest protective factors for mental health is connection,” Dr Ahmed said.

The best antidotes for mental distress are community and bonding, she said.

“Experiences like this can go both ways, they can increase vulnerability, but they can also build resilience,” she said. “Our role is to guide people towards resilience.”

Attitudes towards mental health challenges were very much changing, said Dr Ahmed.

“Mental health is no longer seen as something only for severe cases,” she said. “People from all walks of life are now more comfortable seeking care because we are speaking about it in the same way as physical and chronic health.”