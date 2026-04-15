When is the next UAE public holiday?

After the Eid Al Fitr break last month, UAE residents have another public holiday to look forward to.

The next public holiday is Arafat Day, immediately followed by Eid Al Adha, where most residents can expect a six-day weekend with Saturday and Sunday included.

Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, in the UAE, according to forecasts by leading astronomical experts.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Al Hijjah will probably be visible on the evening of Sunday, May 17.

“The crescent of Dhul Al Hijjah will be born on May 17 and that evening it will be visible during sunset and will last for 58 minutes,” Mr Al Jarwan told The National.

Based on these calculations, Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the first day of Dhul Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

“Tuesday, May 26, will be Arafat Day and Wednesday, May 27, is the first day of Eid Al Adha,” he added.

If this comes to pass, residents can expect to have six days off and return to work on Monday, June 1. However, the specific dates will only be confirmed after the relevant moon sightings.

What is Eid Al Adha?

The second Eid on the Islamic calendar, Eid Al Adha takes place on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. The name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice as it commemorates the Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the end of the Hajj season, when worshippers travel to Makkah to observe the Islamic pilgrimage. Hajj is one of the greatest deeds in Islam, as it teaches patience and good ethics, and its rituals are said to bring a person closer to their creator.

Hajj starts on the 8th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. The 9th day is called Arafat day, during which pilgrims spend the day at Mount Arafat in Makkah. Muslims around the world fast on Arafat day. For pilgrims, there are still steps to completing their Hajj, but for Muslims not on the pilgrimage, the rituals of Eid can begin.

Much like Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha also begins with prayers at sunrise. There is no Zakat Al Fitr for Eid Al Adha, but worshippers are still encouraged to donate. This is usually done through the distribution of meat from the slaughtering of sheep or goats.

The symbolic sacrificial sheep is then used to cook the Eid Al Adha feast, and also distributed to the needy. Each country in the Muslim world has its own traditions when it comes to Eid Al Adha sacrifices, with some streamlining the process with the use of technology.

Family gatherings are a big part of Eid Al Adha, as relatives from far and wide visit one another. Together with Arafat day, Eid Al Adha typically lasts for three days with most of the festivities taking place on the first day.