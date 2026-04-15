Dubai's Dh500m stormwater drainage system project advances in Deira

A Dh500million project to improve the sewerage and stormwater drainage network in Deira is more than a third complete.

Marwan bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality, inspected the work which is 36 per cent complete, according to a statement from Dubai's government on Wednesday.

The project, part of the Tasreef programme, serves 13 areas spanning 4,700 hectares and is line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which predicts population growth from 3.3 million to 5.8 million by 2040.

Areas in Deira covered by the project include Al Qusais 1 and 2, Oud Al Muteena, Mizhar 3, Al Twar 1 and 3, Muhaisnah 4, Al Nahda 2, Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, Al Garhoud, Casablanca Street, the Dubai Airport area, and Al Rashidiya.

“Through the stormwater drainage system development project in Deira and the surrounding areas, we are focused on enhancing the operational efficiency of drainage networks by implementing flexible engineering solutions in line with the latest global standards and best practices," said Adel Al Marzouqi, chief executive of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality.

"These efforts increase capacity, reduce the risks of water accumulation, and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure, while also improving the quality of services provided to residents.

"This supports sustainable development pathways and ensures the continuity of business and commercial activities in one of Dubai’s most vital areas.”

The project was a cornerstone of plans to transform the emirate's structure, said Mr bin Ghalita.

"These projects aim to make infrastructure more sustainable, advanced, and adaptable to future climate variables through innovative and proactive engineering solutions that reflect Dubai’s approach to building resilient cities of the future," he said.

What is the Tasreef project?

The project, scheduled to be completed in 2033, is a continuation of drainage projects launched by Dubai in 2019, covering the Expo Dubai area, Al Maktoum International Airport City and Jebel Ali.

The new projects will serve vital areas including Nad Al Hamar, and around Dubai International Airport, Garhoud, Rashidiya, Al Quoz, Zabeel, Al Wasl, Jumeirah and Al Bada’a.

The system aims to increase rainwater drainage capacity by 700 per cent, meet the emirate’s needs for 100 years and ensure the city is ready to face “climate-related challenges”.