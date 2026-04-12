Dubai completes first phase of Dh500m stormwater drainage project for Al Quoz

Dubai on Sunday announced the completion of the first phase of a Dh500 million sewerage and stormwater drainage network, in support of a government drive to protect the emirate against floods.

The major infrastructure project in Al Quoz Creative Zone will serve communities across Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as a key area between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

The first phase of the scheme – in which Dh250 million was invested – included the construction of stormwater drainage systems extending 14 kilometres and sewerage networks covering 15km.

The upgrade work is part of the wider Tasreef scheme, a Dh30 billion plan to bolster the emirate's water drainage unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, after the country experienced widespread flooding caused by unprecedented rainfall in April 2024.

The UAE faced further storms at the end of March – although not as severe as two years previous – which caused travel disruption and flooded roads across the Emirates.

Previous slide Next slide Flooding along the Kadra Road near Shawqa Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Flooding near Al Dhaid along the S142 Highway. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Flooding near Al Dhaid in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The Kadra Road near Shawqa Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National Info

Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National Info

Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National Info

This scooter needed to be pushed through the water in Dubai. The National Info

Many roads in Dubai were flooded. The National Info

A residential street in Umm Suqeim. The National Info

Dark clouds cast a shadow over Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Cars make their way through the water in Khalifa City in the capital. Victor Besa / The National Info

Drainage operations under way central in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Residents walk through the water in care feet in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Water on the road outside the Springs Souk on Al Khamila Street in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Outside the Springs Souk on Al Khamila Street in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Info































“The Sewerage and Stormwater Network Development Project in Al Quoz is one of Dubai Municipality’s key strategic projects to enhance the efficiency, resilience, and operational readiness of the emirate’s infrastructure systems," said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality.

Adel Al Marzouqi, chief executive of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the initiative was crucial to Dubai's efforts to safeguard itself against extreme weather.

“This project contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the rainwater drainage system and the smooth flow of water in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, while reducing water accumulation," he said.

"This ensures the continuity of services and business operations and supports the city’s resilience and preparedness to face various future climatic conditions.”

In June 2025, Dubai Municipality completed a Dh277m sewerage and rainwater drainage network in Nad Al Sheba, which spans a total of 24km and adds 11km of household connections to Dubai's main sewerage system.

An advanced pumping station was installed, which can handle 4,000 litres of water per second, complemented by a 31km gravity-based drainage pipeline network, which will maintain system readiness during periods of heavy rainfall and mitigate flooding risks.

What is the Tasreef project?

The strategic project, due to be completed in 2033, is a continuation of drainage projects launched by Dubai in 2019, covering the Expo Dubai area, Al Maktoum International Airport City and Jebel Ali.

The new projects will serve vital areas including Nad Al Hamar, and around Dubai International Airport, Garhoud, Rashidiya, Al Quoz, Zabeel, Al Wasl, Jumeirah and Al Bada’a.

The system aims to increase rainwater drainage capacity by 700 per cent, meet the emirate’s needs for 100 years and ensure the city is ready to face “climate-related challenges”.