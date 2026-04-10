Rain in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with thunder and lightning in store for weekend

Motorists have been urged to be vigilant after rain fell in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday morning, with more wet and windy weather expected over the weekend.

Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority sent out safety alerts calling on drivers to “exercise caution” during bouts of adverse weather.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there was a chance of light rainfall, accompanied by cloudy skies, across the UAE on Friday.

The NCM's online weather map forecasts heavy rain in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weather bureau said winds could reach speeds of up to 40kph in parts of the Emirates from Saturday to Monday, causing dusty conditions and hampering visibility.

The Windy weather app forecasts rain and thunder in Dubai on Saturday evening. It suggests thunder and lightning could be in store in Abu Dhabi on Sunday afternoon.

It comes after Storm Centre – a popular online platform tracking extreme weather in the UAE – shared footage of forks of lightning streaking across the country's skies in the early hours of Friday morning.

Despite the unstable weather, daytime temperatures are expected to remain relatively high in the days to come.

The NCM said the mercury will peak at 35°C in Al Ain on Friday, with highs of 32°C in Abu Dhabi and 31°C in Dubai.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the 30°C mark across the country during the weekend and into next week.

The wet and windy weather comes amid a spell of adverse conditions in the country in recent weeks.

In March, a huge storm lashed the Emirates, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Heavy rain was recorded on March 27 by the weather centre, including 244mm at Yanas mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. Sharjah was particularly affected with major roads flooded. Authorities worked for several days to clean up key routes.