This week's UAE weather highlights the importance of preparedness in a storm

Weather latest: Heavy rain and thunder in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

This week, the UAE has confronted some of the most severe weather the nation has experienced in years. Parts of Abu Dhabi and Ajman received almost a year’s worth of rain in a single day, with recordings exceeding 90 millimetres in several areas. Even the risk of tornadoes has been reported, and more storms are expected until the end of the week. Roads were flooded and flights were delayed. The conditions were a forceful reminder that nature does not negotiate, and that severe weather demands serious attention from every member of the community.

The government’s response has demonstrated the level of preparedness in which the country has invested. The National Centre of Meteorology issued warnings well in advance, giving individuals and businesses time to plan. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority co-ordinated cross-sector readiness and activated business continuity plans. Police forces urged motorists to reduce speed, avoid unnecessary journeys and stay away from valleys and low-lying areas. The message was clear and consistent: stay safe, stay informed, follow official guidance.

That message bears repeating because irresponsible behaviour risks placing additional strain on emergency services needing to focus on genuine need. Safety, in moments like these, is a communal obligation.

Quote Severe weather demands serious attention from every member of the community

The rain, of course, is not the only storm the UAE has navigated in recent weeks. A notice issued by the Ministry of Interior shortly after the latest weather events began on Monday, notifying those living in the country that they may experience loud sounds from thunder, was a reminder that the current storms are taking place in the context of a regional war that has left many associating loud booms from the sky with drone and missile interceptions. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has disrupted regional airspace, forced airlines to suspend or reroute flights and imposed significant costs on the aviation sector. Yet here, too, resilience has been the defining theme. The UAE has kept its planes flying through adaptive corridor management and close coordination between civil and military aviation authorities, even as international carriers suspended services. The Central Bank moved swiftly to shore up the banking sector with a dedicated resilience package. Tourism operators and logistics firms adapted. Business has continued. Life has continued.

A thread connects flooded highways to the rerouted flight paths over the Arabian Gulf: the understanding that disruption, however severe, is temporary. Storms pass. They always do. But they pass more quickly, and with less damage, when institutions are prepared and individuals play their part. The UAE has built not just the physical infrastructure to withstand shocks but the institutional reflexes to respond to them rapidly and decisively. That resilience is a national asset. It is also, in these turbulent times, a quiet reassurance to all who call this country home.