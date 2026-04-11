Sheikh Khaled to begin official visit to China on Sunday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit on Sunday to advance co-operation and elevate long-standing ties between the UAE and its strategic partner China.

The visit to China represents part of the countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding co-operation serving mutual interests, for the benefit of both nations and their peoples, Wam reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Khaled will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders and prominent economic partners from the UAE, as the two countries seek to build on their strategic partnership across priority sectors.

President Sheikh Mohamed visited Beijing in 2024 and held talks with President Xi Jinping.