Prominent Christian church in Dubai reopens for limited services

A prominent church in Dubai will reopen from Saturday but worshippers will have to register to attend major weekend masses.

In a post on its website late on Friday, St Mary's Catholic Church said it received official permission from authorities to reopen for major services but these will remain indoor for now.

Worshippers must also register to attend Saturday and Sunday masses to ensure no overcrowding, the post on the website said.

Only adults aged 18 and above can register, the church said, with masses also being live streamed for everyone else. Those who are not registered will not be able to attend, it said.

"Apart from the celebration of the mass, no other activities will be permitted within the church compound," Fr Leny Supe Escalada said in a video message, stating outdoor areas were being restricted for "everyone's safety".

Fr Escalada, urging everyone to follow Government directives, added multilingual awareness posters have been displayed in prominent areas of the church compound.

"I urge you to take a moment to read and understand these important safety instructions, especially in the event of any emergency alerts."

Fr Escalada urged everyone to remain vigilant and reassured worshippers the church has prepared a contingency plan in case of any emergency.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, which governs the Catholic Church in the UAE, also posted about the reopening on its social media channels.

Churches and temples in Dubai closed on April 3 in what church leaders described as the interests of safety and well-being.

Previous slide Next slide Reverend Father Peter Fernando during the Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Worshippers gather for Easter Sunday Mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Despite regional tension, the service proceeded as scheduled, drawing members of the local Christian community together for the annual religious observance. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Hundreds of devoted Christians gathered to pray for peace. Victor Besa / The National Info

Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah as the UAE continues to come under attack from Iran. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Parishioners from all corners of the globe who call the UAE home united in a show of solidarity and celebration of their faith. Victor Besa / The National Info

Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. While mindful of the challenges facing the Emirates, churchgoers in Abu Dhabi were grateful for the opportunity to come together to deliver a message of hope. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. People did not let the war deter them from marking Easter. Victor Besa / The National Info

John Doringo, centre left and his family watch the Easter Sunday Mass online that was streamed by St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai, at their home in Mirdif. Some churches are closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure. Limited Easter services were available to watch online. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Thousands of Christians across the UAE are marking Easter in the shadow of the Iran war. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

People at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Some churches introduced precautionary measures for the huge congregations. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

People at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Easter Sunday marks Jesus' resurrection and is one of the most significant dates in the Christian calendar. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

The Doringo family watch the Easter Sunday Mass online. Antonie Robertson / The National Info























Since the Iran war started on February 28, the UAE has faced missile and drone attacks by Iran, which Tehran claimed were targeting US interests in the region.

A fragile ceasefire came into effect on Tuesday.

The closures came over the typically busy Easter period.

It is not yet clear when other churches and temples in Dubai will reopen but it is thought this will happen soon.

Churches in Abu Dhabi and other emirates remained open but some have also been restricting services to indoors only.

Typically the church compounds are large with crowds gathering outside as well as inside the church buildings.

Meanwhile, Christians in the UAE have been urged to join a prayer for peace on Saturday, following a call from Pope Leo XIV.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, called on the faithful to respond to the Pope's appeal. On Easter Sunday, the pontiff said he would lead a prayer vigil for peace at St Peter’s Basilica on April 11.