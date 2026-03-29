Sheikh Mohammed says UAE operating with ‘complete efficiency’

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting that focused on the Iran war.

During the meeting, the country’s leadership commended the defensive spirit of the Armed Forces, the national spirit of UAE citizens and residents, and the sense of responsibility among all work teams in the country.

“Our national institutions operate with complete efficiency; our defence forces operate with complete professionalism; our private sector keeps pace with developments with complete responsibility,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

New deals and strategies

The UAE’s strategy for the space sector over the next five years was agreed, with Sheikh Mohammed noting that the sector is valued at more than Dh44 billion. It employs more than 170 scientific, national, and economic institutions and has developed and launched 30 satellites, he said.

“We also have a national programme for Emirati astronauts, we have a scientific mission to Mars, and a new mission towards Venus and the asteroid belt, he added. “And we continue, God willing, to be among the top 10 countries globally in this field over the next five years.”

More than 120 international agreements were ratified during the meeting in the fields of energy, investment, economy, diplomacy, and humanitarian affairs.

Our global partnerships are growing, our international presence is expanding every day, and the network of international relations we have developed over decades is firmly established,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE Strategy for Integrative Medicine was also adopted, aiming to build a comprehensive health system that balances traditional medicine and modern medicine.

Looking ahead

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of his pride in the strength and resilience of the UAE in light of the last month of daily attacks from Iran.

“The success of the UAE is built on constants that have not changed and will not change,” he said. “Advanced infrastructure and technology, and an advanced legislative framework, a quality of life among the best in the world, and a government committed to building comprehensive development for its people and all residents on its land.”

“Our constants remain, and our journey continues, and our return will be stronger, God willing, after the passage of these exceptional circumstances,” he concluded.