UAE has heaviest day of Iranian bombardment in weeks

“The UAE has consistently called for a halt to military escalation,” the Defence Ministry said.

Iran targeted major aluminium producers, damaging facilities at Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain, with injuries at both plants.

Casualties include two military personnel, a Moroccan contractor and eight civilian fatalities, with 178 people injured from multiple nationalities.

Air defences have engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 drones since the attacks began.

UAE intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 42 drones from Iran on Sunday, the heaviest bombardment in weeks.

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The UAE intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 42 drones launched from Iran on Sunday, the Defence Ministry said.

It marks a significant increase in the number of interceptions as, last Sunday, four ballistic missiles and 25 drones were intercepted. Although the numbers this weekend are still much smaller than those recorded in the initial days of the US-Iran war.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 drones.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 178 people were also injured. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

On Saturday, Iran targeted the UAE and Bahrain's main aluminium producers, causing damage to both their facilities.

Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain both confirmed their plants were affected by the attacks, with injuries reported at both sites.

The UAE has faced daily missile and drone attacks from Iran since the war broke out. Iran has attacked the Emirates and other Gulf states in response to strikes launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

The UAE has consistently called for a halt to military escalation and has stressed the need for diplomacy to secure a solution to the hostilities.