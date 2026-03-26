UAE intercepts 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones on Thursday

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The UAE intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones launched from Iran on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said.

Two people were killed and three injured in Abu Dhabi when shrapnel fell following the interception of a missile attack. The incident on Sweihan Road also damaged vehicles, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said. The two killed were Pakistani and Indian, while the three injured were Emirati, Jordanian and Indian.

Since the start of Iran's attacks, the UAE's air defence systems have intercepted 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,826 drones. Since the start of the regional war, two members of the UAE Armed Forces have been martyred and a Moroccan civilian contractor with the Armed Forces was martyred in Bahrain.

Eight civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian descent have been killed and 169 have been injured. Those injured are of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish and Tunisian nationalities.

The UAE has faced daily missile and drone attacks from Iran since the war broke out. Iran has attacked the Emirates and other Gulf states in response to strikes launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

The UAE has consistently called for a halt to military escalation and has stressed the need for diplomacy to secure a solution to the hostilities.