President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iranian missile attacks with world leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday discussed Iran’s missile attacks against the UAE in a phone call with Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and Dr Natasa Pirc Musar, President of Slovenia.

The leaders discussed developments in the region and the repercussions of escalating military action, as well as the impact on international shipping and the global economy, state news agency Wam reported.

They agreed that Iran’s attacks against the UAE and countries in the region violate the sovereignty of these countries, international laws and undermine regional security and stability.

Mr Ibrahim condemned the attacks, praising the efficiency of the UAE’s measures to preserve the security and safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

Both sides stressed the need to contain the escalation, stop military operations, and prioritise serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

Later on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed received a call from Dr Natasa Pirc Musar, President of Slovenia, who also condemned Iran’s attacks targeting the UAE.

She stressed Slovenia’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for the measures being taken to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity. She also commended the UAE’s management of the situation and the effectiveness of its measures to ensure the safety of its people, residents, and visitors.

The call also reviewed various aspects of co-operation between the two countries and opportunities to further develop ties.