President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iranian missile attacks with Indonesian leader

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a phone call from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to discuss developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security.

They discussed the continuing Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and elsewhere in the region, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and vital energy facilities, and agreed these constituted a violation of sovereignty and international law.

Mr Prabowo reiterated his country's condemnation of the attacks and said Indonesia stand in solidarity with the UAE. He said his country supported measures taken to protect UAE security, stability and territorial integrity, state news agency Wam reported.

The two leaders called for an immediate halt to an escalation in the war, and for dialogue and diplomacy to be prioritised in an attempt to preserve security and stability, and prevent further crisis.