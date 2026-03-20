President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran war with US President Donald Trump

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from US President Donald Trump in which they discussed the missile and drone attacks on the UAE by Iran.

They spoke about the missile strikes on the UAE and neighbouring countries, in particular the attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday night.

Mr Trump condemned the attacks and affirmed US solidarity with "the UAE and countries in the region, as well as its full support for efforts to defend their territory, stability, and security".

On Thursday, the US on Thursday fast-tracked the sale of an extensive weapons package worth more than $8 billion to the UAE.

Included in the sale, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved under emergency measures, are F-16 fighter-jet munitions, Thaad air defences and anti-drone systems.

“We appreciate and thank Secretary Rubio for his quick approvals of this package,” Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, said in a statement to The National.

“These critical defence upgrades and acquisitions will continue to strengthen the UAE protective shield now and into the future.”