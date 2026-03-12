War has worsened humanitarian crisis already at breaking point, says UN adviser

The spread of the US-Israeli war on Iran coupled with budget cuts taking hold has created an unprecedented number of refugees whose lives are at risk, a senior UN figure warned.

The international humanitarian sector was already facing a funding crisis due to countries slashing their budgets. The war in the Middle East has compounded the problem, said Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser to the Gulf Co-operation Council for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

With the outbreak of war and displacement of close to 700,000 Lebanese people, the UNHCR's campaign has quickly shifted to include fund-raising and support for those uprooted, Mr Khalifa said.

However, the scale of humanitarian needs was already continuing to outpace available funding, long before the war broke out last month.

“If additional funding is not secured during Ramadan, the tragic reality is that more vulnerable people face severe life-threatening risks,” said Mr Khalifa, speaking as the UNHCR launched its latest Islamic Philanthropy report.

“These cuts are not abstract figures. They mean refugees losing access to essential cash assistance, medical care, education and shelter. Without funding and support, refugees will be pushed to the edge of survival every day.”

UAE philanthropy

The report, released to coincide with the UNHCR's Ramadan fund-raising campaign, showed Zakat and Sadaqah donations reached $39 million globally in 2025, with nearly 60 per cent of those contributions coming from the Middle East and North Africa.

The UAE was among the leading supporters, highlighting the growing role of Emirati philanthropy in sustaining refugee assistance programmes during a period of deep global funding cuts.

Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser to the GCC for UNHCR, says donations and Islamic philanthropy are essential towards protecting vulnerable families and saving lives. Pawan Singh / The National Info

According to the UNHCR, funding shortages had already forced the suspension of critical programmes in several countries, including Egypt, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Bangladesh, leaving many displaced families without essential support.

Refugees are at risk of losing access to health care, child protection services and education, while many could be left without safe shelter, he added.

“Without funding and support, refugees will be pushed to the edge of survival every day,” Mr Khalifa said. “Their basic rights and dignity are at risk, and the consequences could be devastating.”

Ramadan, he said, “represents a crucial opportunity for individuals and corporate donors to step in and help fill the widening humanitarian gap”.

Emirati institutions and donors have played a major role in supporting UNHCR programmes worldwide.

Through fund-raising campaigns led by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the UNHCR was able to help around 70,000 forcibly displaced people throughout last year, across countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, India, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Tunisia.

Partnerships with The Big Heart Foundation and the Arada Foundation have also helped deliver housing and water infrastructure for about 44,000 Sudanese refugees in Chad, the agency said.

“In a context of global funding cuts, the support provided by Emirati partners and donors has been crucial to sustain assistance to thousands of forcibly displaced families,” Mr Khalifa said.

Faith-based donations

The Zakat Fund has become a central mechanism for mobilising faith-based donations.

In 2025, Zakat contributions exceeded $23 million, helping more than 579,000 refugees and displaced people across 17 countries, while Sadaqah donations reached nearly $16 million, assisting more than 453,000 people in 18 countries.

Since its launch in 2017, the fund has raised more than $300 million, helping nearly 10 million beneficiaries in 36 countries.

“Donations and Islamic philanthropy prevent further suffering, protect vulnerable families and save lives,” Mr Khalifa said.

“These contributions are vital lifelines that allow refugees not only to survive today but to rebuild their futures with dignity.”