President Sheikh Mohamed receives call of support from Vietnam's Prime Minister following Iran strikes

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a phone call from Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, to discuss the attacks by Iran on the UAE.

Mr Chinh condemned the air strikes on the UAE and other countries in the region and said they "constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and pose a threat to regional security and stability", state news agency Wam reported.

He also affirmed Vietnam's solidarity with the UAE in the measures it has taken to defend its sovereignty, security and the safety of its people.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks on the UAE, a total of 233 ballistic missiles and 1,359 drones have been intercepted and destroyed. Eight cruise missiles have also been shot down.