President Sheikh Mohamed receives more calls of support

President Sheikh Mohamed received further calls of support from world leaders after continued drone and missile attacks from Iran.

Sheikh Mohamed received a call from Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss the "military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional security and stability", reported state news agency Wam.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation in the region and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore regional peace and security.

The UAE President also received calls from Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines; Santiago Pena, President of Paraguay; Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim; Ilie Bolojan, Prime Minister of Romania; King Philippe of Belgium and King Tupou VI of Tonga.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the situation.

He held calls with Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan; Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of Italy; Ignazio Cassis, Vice President of Switzerland and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France; Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand; and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The calls addressed repercussions of developments on the security and stability of the region and their potential impact on the global economy and energy security, reported Wam.