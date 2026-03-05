Friday prayers in UAE to focus on keeping faith in troubled times

Friday prayers in the UAE will focus on the importance of not spreading rumours and having faith in the nation's ability to stay resilient in the face of attacks by Iran.

The prayers on Friday will be the first since the Iranians launched a barrage of missiles and drones at the Emirates and other nations, after their country was attacked by US and Israeli forces on Saturday.

The sermon, to be delivered at mosques throughout the UAE, will include a passage urging people to “beware of the rumours spread by those who seek to alarm and sow doubt", state news agency Wam said. "Adhere to the instructions of the official authorities, and continue your daily lives with confidence and peace of mind.”

Friday prayers will highlight the role the UAE population has played in galvanising the nation's resilience and unity despite the events of the past few days.

Worshippers will be told: “O, people of the UAE, citizens and residents, we commend you. Your nation grows stronger in times of crisis, more resilient in the face of challenges, and more united during hardship. You stand together like a solid structure, each part strengthening the other.”