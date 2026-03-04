UAE President and Grand Imam of Al Azhar call for restraint amid Iran strikes

President Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, urged an immediate end to military escalation in a phone call on Wednesday.

The Grand Imam condemned the continued Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries, stressing that the acts of aggression violated state sovereignty and international law.

The two leaders stressed the need for restraint and highlighted the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in helping to prevent further damage to regional security and stability.

Dr Al Tayeb has sought to champion peace and co-existence in his role, advocating for dialogue as a crucial tool to overcome divisions and counter extremism.

The Grand Imam signed the Document on Human Fraternity - which calls for peace and harmony around the world - alongside the late Pope Francis during a landmark visit to the UAE in 2019.

He met Sheikh Mohamed during a visit to the Emirates in 2024, when the UAE leader hailed him for “spreading the message of tolerance and human co-existence and promoting the culture of respect for others”.

Global support

Sheikh Mohamed has received phone calls from a number of world leaders since Iran launched its targeted strikes on the UAE and other Gulf countries on Saturday, in response to US and Israeli attacks.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, on Wednesday phoned Sheikh Mohamed to denounce the Iranian offensive and set out his country's solidarity with the UAE and its support of the measures it has taken to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and ensure the safety of the public.

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, called the UAE President to “discuss the serious military and security developments in the region, and the threat they pose to regional and international peace and security”, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Mr Ramaphosa condemned “the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region”.

He described the attacks as a breach of international law and the UN Charter. Both leaders called for an immediate halt to the conflict and urged de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to prevent further crisis.

Sheikh Mohamed took a call from Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, who also condemned the attacks.

Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni expressed his country's solidarity with the UAE in a call to Sheikh Mohamed. Similar sentiments were shared by Azali Assoumani, Comoros President, during a conversation with the UAE President.

Sheikh Mohamed also received calls from Daniel Chapo, President of Mozambique, and Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, also held calls with several foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability, said Wam.

He spoke to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; Mihail Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Moldova; Constantinos Kombos, Foreign Minister of Cyprus; Mauro Vieira, Foreign Minister of Brazil; and Petr Macinka, Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic.

He also held phone calls with Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs for Portugal; Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade for Hungary; Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship for Costa Rica; and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission.