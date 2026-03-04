Sheikh Hamdan orders government salaries to be paid early this month

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's directive is aimed at enabling government employees and their families to make the most of the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Photo: Dubai Media Office Info

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's directive is aimed at enabling government employees and their families to make the most of the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's directive is aimed at enabling government employees and their families to make the most of the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Photo: Dubai Media Office