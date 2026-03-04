Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's directive is aimed at enabling government employees and their families to make the most of the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan orders government salaries to be paid early this month

Payments will be made ahead of Eid Al Fitr

The National

March 04, 2026

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has directed that government employees receive their monthly salary on March 17, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

The move is aimed at enabling employees and their families to enjoy the festive occasion, state news agency Wam reported.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have announced the holiday for workers will begin on Thursday, March 19.

For the public sector, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will run from Thursday, March 19 to Sunday, March 22. For the private sector, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, to March 21.

Updated: March 04, 2026, 12:29 PM
