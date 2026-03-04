  • The Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, resulting in a lunar eclipse known as a Blood Moon, in a series of photos taken in Santa Rosa, the Philippines. Getty Images
    The Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, resulting in a lunar eclipse known as a Blood Moon, in a series of photos taken in Santa Rosa, the Philippines. Getty Images
  • The Blood Moon in Dubai. AFP
    The Blood Moon in Dubai. AFP
  • Lyon, France. AFP
    Lyon, France. AFP
  • A plane flies past the Blood Moon over Frankfurt. AFP
    A plane flies past the Blood Moon over Frankfurt. AFP
  • Above the Wat Dhammakaya Buddhist temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. AFP
    Above the Wat Dhammakaya Buddhist temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. AFP
  • Over Skopje, North Macedonia. EPA
    Over Skopje, North Macedonia. EPA
  • Pachuca, Mexico. EPA
    Pachuca, Mexico. EPA
  • Over the Inya Lake bank in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA
    Over the Inya Lake bank in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA
  • Over Mexicali’s Obelisk in Mexicali. Reuters
    Over Mexicali’s Obelisk in Mexicali. Reuters
  • Observers look through telescopes at Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Getty Images
    Observers look through telescopes at Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Getty Images
  • A multiple exposer photo at Golaghat in Assam, India. AFP
    A multiple exposer photo at Golaghat in Assam, India. AFP
  • San Salvador in El Salvador. EPA
    San Salvador in El Salvador. EPA
  • Havana, Cuba. AFP
    Havana, Cuba. AFP
  • Over a motorway in Los Angeles. AFP
    Over a motorway in Los Angeles. AFP

News

UAE

Stunning pictures of rare Blood Moon above UAE and around the world

Phenomenon occurs when the Moon lines up with the Earth and Sun, casting a shadow on its surface

The National

March 04, 2026

  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

A red Blood Moon captivated stargazers in the UAE early on Tuesday when a total lunar eclipse turned the Moon reddish in colour.

A Blood Moon occurs when the Moon aligns with the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Moon's surface.

The phenomenon could be seen in parts of Asia, Australia, North America and South America

Dr Ed Bloomer, senior astronomer at the UK’s Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “The Earth acts a little bit like a prism. Most light gets blocked out, but some light gets through, but it's been refracted.”

As the full Moon began to set over North America, it briefly plunged into the darkest part of Earth's shadow, resulting in the total lunar eclipse. It will be the last one visible to the US until 2029.

The lunar eclipse lasted about five and a half hours.

Updated: March 04, 2026, 7:05 AM
SpaceUAE