Stunning pictures of rare Blood Moon above UAE and around the world

A red Blood Moon captivated stargazers in the UAE early on Tuesday when a total lunar eclipse turned the Moon reddish in colour.

A Blood Moon occurs when the Moon aligns with the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Moon's surface.

The phenomenon could be seen in parts of Asia, Australia, North America and South America

Dr Ed Bloomer, senior astronomer at the UK’s Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “The Earth acts a little bit like a prism. Most light gets blocked out, but some light gets through, but it's been refracted.”

As the full Moon began to set over North America, it briefly plunged into the darkest part of Earth's shadow, resulting in the total lunar eclipse. It will be the last one visible to the US until 2029.

The lunar eclipse lasted about five and a half hours.