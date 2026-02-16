Abu Dhabi test-launches first fully UAE-built hybrid rocket in milestone for space ambitions

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute has launched the country’s first hybrid rocket with a fully UAE-designed, tested and operated propulsion system, in a milestone moment for the country's growing space sector.

The UAE’s first sounding rocket with hybrid propulsion blasted into the skies at 12.21pm on Friday from a remote island off Abu Dhabi and soared to 3km above the UAE desert.

A parachute deployed to ensure it floated safely back to the ground after the demonstration of the country’s readiness to build and launch its own advanced aerospace systems.

Sounding or research rockets are small vehicles, which unlike orbit satellites, travel straight upwards and return to Earth. The successful launch of a UAE-built system marks a critical stage towards further space research.

“This launch is a defining moment for science and engineering in the UAE,” said Najwa Aaraj, chief executive of TII.

“It demonstrates that we can lead in the development of breakthrough technologies, not only in labs, but in real-world, high-stakes environments. This is the first step in building a national launch capability powered by UAE talent and ambition.”

The 13kg rocket’s successful lift-off, descent and recovery confirmed structural integrity under real flight conditions. It completed an exhaustive two-and-a-half year development and testing programme led by TII, the research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council.

Vital knowledge

Developing home-grown launch systems is vital to the UAE's space programme and intensifies efforts to grow as a leading technology hub.

“Historically for propulsion, the rocket motor was the one critical element that had to be sourced from abroad,” said Elias Tsoutsanis, chief researcher at TII’s Propulsion and Space Research Centre.

“Now we have the know-how of designing, building, testing and launching a system that has this technology. This took a couple of years of intense research, testing and many simulations.”

All stages from propulsion development, systems integration, lift-off, recovery of the rocket were carried out by UAE-based teams.

It is the first time a hybrid rocket with a UAE-designed, tested and operated propulsion system has flown. Photo: Technology Innovation Institute

“The project started almost two-and-a-half years ago and involved recruiting top talent, both in the country and outside, establishing a solid road map, covering the design of all the systems, simulations, on-ground testing system-by-system and meticulous processes,” Mr Tsoutsanis said.

“We started iteration to test all the systems, then integrated systems into the launch pad. We did the checks, developed the avionics, and everything like the composite materials were also developed by our research centre. Everything was built in-house.”

Critical seconds

The launch was as critical as the landing and the recovery of some components for analysis and reuse.

“The rocket performed exactly as it was designed to, it reached 3km in altitude, travelled at 300 metres per second. This is approximately 1,100kph, just to give a rough estimate,” Mr Tsoutsanis said.

“At its maximum altitude of 3km, it deployed a parachute and then we were able to recover components of the sounding rocket.

“This was a very critical element of the entire mission. We needed to demonstrate that we cannot only launch but recover, we can reuse the telemetry system, the peripheral accessories.”

It was an emotional time for the team of 15 engineers and researchers who held off celebrations until the data was validated and recovery completed.

“There was an emotional side because this was the first time this was done in the UAE. All eyes were on us and there were expectations,” Mr Tsoutsanis said.

“Normally there is always quiet tension, especially in the control room. All the engineers are checking, the teams are watching the monitors, they are silent – knowing that several years of work comes down to a few seconds.

“When you have lift-off, there was excitement but the joy became more prominent when we had visual confirmation of the release of the parachute, we collected the data, validated everything in terms of performance and mission success.”

Why is the launch important?

Sounding or research rockets are a measure of operational capability, validating space technology under real flight conditions before it is scaled to a larger system.

The TII rocket shows the Emirates' ability to develop and operate an indigenous launch platform.

“This is important because it demonstrates that the UAE can develop its own systems and that gives strong independence to design, develop and plan missions independently,” Mr Tsoutsanis said.

“It creates knowledge and know-how that is very valuable and gives the UAE propulsion capability, real technological independence so it can grow its own launch ecosystem.”

TII has said this is only the start as the institute plans to scale up to higher altitude operations, supported by launch infrastructure and engineering talent, to position the country as an emerging contender in aerospace research and development.

“This milestone positions UAE to one of the sovereign space countries. With this technology, we're essentially demonstrating that UAE can develop systems that can scale up, enable technology advancement on future rocket development programmes and advanced research missions,” he said.

“With this, we demonstrate that UAE is on the right track to develop technologies that enable UAE to have access to space independently.”

Cutting-edge rocket engine

The engine, injectors, tanks, control systems and avionics were designed, built and tested in the UAE by TII.

The rocket was manufactured using advanced techniques to make it strong and lightweight.

High-performance carbon-fibre materials were used for the main structure and fins to withstand the flight. The nose cone is made from glass-fibre composites so radio and navigation signals can pass through.

The hybrid propulsion system uses nitrous oxide and a polyethylene propellant regarded as safe and cost-effective. The TII says this makes it ideal for suborbital research missions and early-stage launch vehicles.