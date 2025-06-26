Plan for UAE-built rockets primed to boost standing in global space race

A major private sector partnership aimed at developing UAE-built reusable rockets is set to propel the country's soaring ambitions in the global space race.

Aspire Space, a European aerospace firm, is relocating its headquarters to the Emirates and has joined forces with Dubai-based Leap 71 to build the two-stage rocket system.

The vehicle is designed to carry up to 15 tonnes to low-Earth orbit and is scheduled for its debut launch in 2030.

The agreement could help the UAE establish sovereign access to space, a capability that only a few nations, such as the US, Russia, Europe and China, currently has.

“We are planning the first launch in 2030, and I would say that it's a very ambitious timeline. The very important thing for us, of course, is to have the partnership with the propulsion systems experts,” Stan Rudenko, chief executive of Aspire, told The National.

The launch sequence of an Aspire rocket. Photo: Aspire Space

Aspire’s rocket will be powered by Methalox engines, using liquid methane and liquid oxygen, designed and developed by Leap 71 using artificial intelligence. The propulsion systems will be built entirely in the UAE.

A launch site for these rockets has not yet been confirmed, but Lin Kayser, co-founder of Leap 71, said Oman was a promising option.

Region's growing space sector

Oman is developing the Etlaq spaceport – a 10-hour drive from Dubai – and has been carrying out test launches from the site, with commercial operations set for later this decade.

“Oman has a fantastic place for launching rockets,” said Mr Kayser.

“So, we’re saying let’s build the rockets and engines here … and then maybe the right place to launch is over there.”

Sovereign access to space

The UAE has made significant progress in its space ambitions, from sending astronauts to the International Space Station to launching a probe to Mars and developing lunar rovers.

But one key capability still missing is the ability to launch its own missions using domestically built rockets.

“Any region that wants to participate in the space economy fundamentally needs sovereign access to space, because otherwise you're always relying on someone else,” said Mr Kayser.

“The other person that you're relying on will set the prices and can give you access or not.”

A rendering of the rocket engine that Leap 71 would develop for Aspire's rockets. Photo: Leap 71

He pointed to the difficulties faced by global tech giants when relying on foreign launch providers, including how Amazon’s Jeff Bezos was unable to launch his Kuiper satellites because of limited rocket availability.

“And I think Elon Musk doesn't really want to fly this stuff, so it's tough for him to launch a competing constellation,” said Mr Kayser.

Rockets and engines built in the Emirates

Leap 71 is now designing and building the propulsion systems for Aspire’s new reusable rocket, based on its XRB-2E6 engine that produces 2,000 kilonewtons of thrust.

The work is being done using Noyron, an artificial intelligence model involving an algorithm that can generate rocket engines, including software codes that command the engine how much thrust and propellant it needs to have. It then powers the engine without any human intervention.

“Our proposition, as Leap 71, is if we build propulsion systems, then launcher companies will come here,” Mr Kayser said.

“Because you cannot buy propulsion systems on the free market … outside the United States you cannot really do that.

“Boeing and Airbus builds airframes, but GE and Rolls-Royce build the engines.

“And that’s basically what we’re proposing for rocketry … it makes the same amount of sense it does for airplanes.”

Leap 71 has already validated its technology using smaller engines and is now shifting to much larger propulsion systems required for orbital rockets.

But developing and testing large rocket engines requires specialised centres.

Transporting them across borders is impractical and often restricted due to export controls.

“You can test them somewhere else, but if you want to build larger engines, you have to build test sites here in the UAE,” Mr Kayser said.

“You have to produce them here … it’s not like you can just ship them around the world.”

He said this approach ensures the entire rocket development pipeline, from design to testing and manufacturing, remains in the UAE.

From legacy to next generation

Aspire was founded in 2023 in Luxembourg by engineers who have spent decades developing major launch systems.

Many of them worked on the Soviet-era Zenit and Soyuz programmes, as well as the multinational Sea Launch initiative.

That team is now expanding, with Aspire planning to hire 20 new employees, including rocket scientists, in the UAE.

The company also has plans to develop a reusable capsule that would send cargo, and eventually humans, to space stations.

