UAE unveils new system to avoid monopolies on medical products

The UAE has announced a new protocol to ensure there is no monopoly on medical products in the country.

Under the new regulations, pharmaceutical companies will have to appoint more than one authorised agent for each medical product in the country.

It is hoped the new system, announced by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), will mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions caused by emergencies or operational challenges.

"EDE is committed to strengthening the diversification of supply chains, enhancing regulatory efficiency, and establishing a flexible legislative environment that supports the sustainability of the pharmaceutical market and the protection of public health," said Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EDE, reported the state news agency, Wam.

“Pharmaceutical investment is one of the UAE’s key strengths at both the regional and global levels, positioning the country as a major destination for investment flows, now and in the future,” he added.

He said the new approach "will help ensure the continuous availability of medical products, thereby reinforcing drug security as one of the fundamental pillars of comprehensive health security".