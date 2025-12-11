UAE doctors and pharmacists face five years in jail if they break new drug laws

New laws have been introduced to toughen penalties for the use of drugs in the UAE.

Doctors who issue "a prescription for a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance" without medical justification, or in breach of approved limits, face a minimum prison sentence of five years and a fine of at least Dh50,000 ($13,600). Pharmacists who dispense drugs without a licence, or without justification, also face five years in jail and a Dh50,000 fine.

Foreign citizens who break the country's drugs laws face deportation. Authorities can make exceptions, including if a court finds that such a punishment will "harm the stability of the family or deprive a family member of necessary care' state news agency Wam reported.

The changes to the law will also give federal health authorities and private health facilities more scope to establish rehabilitation centres for drug addicts, state news agency Wam reported.

As part of the move, the Emirates Drug Establishment is to be responsible for the regulation of medical products in the UAE. The previous law referred to the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Minister of Health and Prevention.

References to the Ministry of Interior are to be replaced with the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, "reflecting its central role in leading national efforts to combat narcotics-related crimes", Wam said.

President Sheikh Mohamed this year issued a decree establishing the National Anti-Narcotics Authority. The agency is tasked with tackling the trafficking and smuggling of drugs, as well as overseeing the rehabilitation and treatment of addicts.

