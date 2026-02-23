Scholarship launched to find new generation of young Emirati leaders

A project has been unveiled to help empower young Emiratis and Arab residents in the UAE.

The Zayed Education Foundation's Ruwwad Zayed programme, unveiled on Monday, aims to “prepare high-potential students to contribute to their communities and respond to complex global challenges”.

The programme offers 50 scholarships in its first year at 10 universities across the UAE.

“Every generation faces its own challenges, but young people today are confronting them at unprecedented speed and scale,” said Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, chair of the Zayed Education Foundation.

“The Ruwwad Zayed programme is designed to help young people develop the grounding and resilience required to lead with confidence, while remaining connected to their identity and committed to the well-being of their communities.”

The universities taking part in the project are Abu Dhabi University, the American University of Sharjah, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah and Zayed University.

Applications will remain open until May 29, with the inaugural phase of the programme will support students pursuing a Master's degree in a subject that “aligns with national priorities”.

The foundation aims to empower 100,000 young leaders by 2035 and build a network to address challenges including climate change, economic inequality and technological disruption.