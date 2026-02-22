Dubai Police arrest man with Dh20,000 cash in Ramadan begging crackdown

Dubai Police arrested a man found in possession of Dh20,000 in a car park during annual Ramadan anti-begging operations.

The force said the suspect was targeting drivers of luxury cars at traffic lights and in parking areas of the emirate to plead for cash.

Brig Ali Al Shamsi, of Dubai Police, advised the public against giving money to fraudsters seeking to exploit the generous spirit of the holy month.

“The beggar was monitoring owners of luxury cars in parking areas and at traffic lights. He kept telling them that he has difficult conditions and can’t buy food for himself,” Brig Al Shamsi said.

Officers found the substantial sum of cash in the man's possession. He used a bicycle to travel around the city.

Brig Ali Al Shamsi urged the public not to fall for the beggars' stories or tactics to get their money.

“Beggars often tell fabricated stories and use tricks to exploit people’s generosity. It is a crime forbidden by the law,” the senior officer added.

“They always do that at mosque entrances, clinics or hospitals, markets and on the streets.”

Police have targeted begging hotspots across the city to protect the public from begging, which they say is often linked to criminal activity.

Begging is illegal in the UAE and is punishable by up to three months in jail and fines of Dh5,000.

“There are official channels and charity organisation to get financial aid,” Brig Al Shamsi added.

Dubai Police made 127 arrests in the first two weeks of Ramadan last year.

The force arrested 384 beggars in Ramadan 2024, and 499 in 2023, according to official figures.

The campaign is a joint operation between police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and Al Ameen service.

Dubai Police encourage the public to report any suspicious activity related to begging through the 901 hotline, the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app, or the e-crime platform for online scams.