Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi welcomes four million visitors in two years

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has called the Baps Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi a "powerful symbol of shared human values", as the site celebrates its second anniversary since opening.

The Hindu temple has welcomed four million visitors since it opened on February 14, 2024. It is the first traditional stone hand-carved temple in the country.

Sheikh Nahyan attended a gathering at the temple at the weekend and expressed hope that it would "continue to be a source of spiritual strength, moral guidance and community upliftment for many generations to come".

“This splendid temple stands not only as a place of worship, but a powerful symbol of shared human values," he added. “This remarkable temple is also a powerful symbol of the deep and enduring friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates. It stands as a bridge between us, strengthening mutual understanding and deepening goodwill between our two nations.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, with Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Baps Hindu Mandir

Look beyond differences

Built in the Abu Mureikhah area off Sheikh Zayed Road between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the temple was constructed on land granted in 2015 by President Sheikh Mohamed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time.

Sheikh Nahyan said "we are immensely proud" of Sheikh Mohamed's leadership "which calls on all people, of every faith, culture, and background, to look beyond our differences and recognise the fundamental unity of humankind".

Visitors, worshippers, priests and diplomats gathered at the temple event for a series of talks on peace and values that was held on Saturday. Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the temple, spoke of the unity the site embodies.

“To the four million visitors it has welcomed in just two years, devotees, dignitaries, tourists, ambassadors and diplomats from more than 100 countries, its message has consistently been one of harmony,” he said.

He praised the UAE's leaders for enabling the project to go ahead. “Families express deep gratitude to the UAE’s Rulers and to the mandir itself, saying that while the UAE once felt like a home away from home, it has now truly become home within our home," he added.

Deepak Mittal, India's ambassador to the UAE, described the site as a place that linked heritage with the future and would strengthen ties for generations. Patricio Broughton, Chile's ambassador to the UAE, said the temple reflected universal values, where respect across faiths strengthened social cohesion and human fraternity.