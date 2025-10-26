Thousands turn out to celebrate UAE’s Indian community

Thousands descended on Zabeel Park in Dubai on Sunday to celebrate the country’s Indian community.

The event showcased Indian culture, art and folklore, with live music, dance and exhibitions for people of all ages to enjoy. It was the second such celebration held in the Emirates.

It was organised by the Emirates Loves India initiative, with a special segment to honour distinguished community figures. Traditional products from Indian towns and villages were on display alongside food stalls offering authentic Indian cuisine.

The celebration came after Diwali was marked with jubilant celebration across the Emirates. This year, celebrations began on October 18 with Dhanteras, while the main Diwali festivities fell on October 20.

The event saw the celebration of UAE-India relations. Antonie Robertson / The National

UAE leaders also extended greetings to people around the world celebrating Diwali, led by President Sheikh Mohamed, who posted a message on X.

"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health and prosperity to you and your loved ones," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Also offering his regards to those celebrating the Hindu festival of lights was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. "Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"May this festival of lights bring peace, safety and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!"

Celebrations took place across the UAE, with the landmark Baps Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi receiving thousands of Diwali visitors from early on Monday morning. Worshippers also flocked to the popular Hindu temple in the Jebel Ali, Dubai.

The first cultural agreement between the UAE and India was signed in January 1975, while a comprehensive strategic partnership was signed in 2017 and came into effect in 2022.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Key features of new policy Pupils to learn coding and other vocational skills from Grade 6 Exams to test critical thinking and application of knowledge A new National Assessment Centre, PARAKH (Performance, Assessment, Review and Analysis for Holistic Development) will form the standard for schools Schools to implement online system to encouraging transparency and accountability