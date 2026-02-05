President Sheikh Mohamed hails peace deal in talks with Armenian Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan aimed at advancing relations between the nations.

The UAE leader congratulated Mr Pashinyan on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – along with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev – in recognition of the historic peace pact between the countries.

The agreement reached in the White House in August was the result of sustained efforts to ease tension between the South Caucasus neighbours, who have fought two wars in the 1990s and in 2020 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Sheikh Mohamed commended both countries for promoting dialogue and reaching an agreement that helps to reinforce security and stability across the wider Caucasus region.

The two leaders also reviewed growing UAE-Armenia ties, including in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, food security and technology.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE's commitment to supporting stability, security and development in the Caucasus. The Armenian Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the various initiatives led by Sheikh Mohamed, describing them as a reflection of the UAE's enduring values and commitment to peace.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Following the discussions, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Pashinyan witnessed the signing of a Trade in Services and Investment Agreement between the countries.

The agreement was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Gevorg Papoyan, Armenia's Minister of Economy. The two sides also announced an agreement focused on the exchange of government expertise.