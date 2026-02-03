President Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral ties with President of Paraguay

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Santiago Pena, President of Paraguay, to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the leaders spoke about increasing productivity in the economy, trade and development, reported state news agency Wam.

Mr Pena was in the UAE to take part in the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Pena “exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, emphasising the importance of promoting peace and stability by supporting efforts to resolve disputes and conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy”.