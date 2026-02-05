Emirati cyclist dies in tragic training accident

An Emirati cyclist who was a member of the UAE national youth team has died of injuries sustained in a training accident.

Ali Ahmed Nassirai collided with a vehicle parked on the hard shoulder of a road while riding alongside teammates in Sharjah on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement on Facebook, the UAE Cycling Federation expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended its condolences to Mr Nassirai’s family, his teammates and the wider sporting community.