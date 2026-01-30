Abu Dhabi food-labelling system encouraging producers to offer healthier options

An Abu Dhabi food-labelling scheme which will grade the nutritional value of products on sale in shops across the capital is prompting major brands to take proactive steps to introduce healthier options – even before its full launch.

The Nutri-Mark system – first announced in November 2024 and currently implemented on a voluntary basis by producers – ranks how healthy food is using letters A to E, with A having the highest nutritional value and E the lowest.

The grades are to apply to dairy products, oils, drinks, baked goods and children’s food such as cereals and snacks. The system will eventually include all food sold in the emirate.

If items fail to meet standards or labelling is inaccurate, they will be withdrawn from the market.

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) is now focused on raising public awareness of the initiative and ensuring market readiness before it is made mandatory.

QCC officials told The National the response from the private sector has been encouraging, with domestic and international manufacturers engaging early with the strategy.

Abdulla Al Yazeedi, executive director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the QCC, said companies have shown strong engagement.

“We’ve seen a very positive reflection from the market,” Mr Al Yazeedi said. “Local and international companies have been signing pledges to adopt Nutri-Mark, and what’s particularly encouraging is that some well-known local and international companies have already started reformulating products and introducing healthier options, even before the scheme becomes mandatory.”

He said manufacturers have welcomed a gradual approach, with an emphasis on engagement and readiness rather than aggressive enforcement, allowing companies time to adjust product formulations and labelling.

Nutri-Mark currently applies to five categories of packaged foods identified as having the greatest impact on public health.

These include cooking oil, bread and pastries, sweetened drinks, dairy products and cereal.

The categories were selected following extensive research and analysis of consumption patterns specific to the UAE.

The system uses a grading methodology aligned with international standards and is supported by market surveillance and laboratory testing.

Companies calculate their own Nutri-Mark scores using a published technical standard, which are then verified through inspections.

“QCC has the capacity to test up to one million samples per year,” Mr Al Yazeedi said. “If discrepancies are found beyond an acceptable margin, there are escalation mechanisms, although in the early stages the focus is on compliance and support.”

During the transition period, consumers can also access Nutri-Mark-style ratings digitally by scanning products through the TAMM platform.

Officials said the initiative could eventually expand to include additional categories such as fresh food.

Health drive

The Abu Dhabi Festival of Health was held in December. Photo: Wam

The labelling scheme is part of the Abu Dhabi government's Healthy Living Strategy, a large-scale project unveiled last year.

A Festival of Health was held in December under the drive, with free fitness sessions, nutrition workshops and well-being consultations held at the series of community events.

The strategy comes at a time when global and regional trends signal the need for renewed focus on healthy daily habits.

Childhood and adolescent obesity has more than doubled in the past 30 years, while non-communicable diseases remain among the leading causes of death worldwide.

Dr Ahmed Alkhazraji, executive director for the Healthy Living Strategy, the government body overseeing Nutri-Mark, said the labelling system forms part of a broader effort to encourage healthier lifestyles and tackle the rise of chronic non-communicable diseases.

“Nutri-Mark is a clear, easy-to-understand, front-of-pack label that allows consumers to see the nutritional quality of a product at a glance,” he said. “It supports healthier eating as part of Abu Dhabi's healthier living strategy, which supports physical activity, sleep and mental well-being.”

Dr Alkhazraji said research conducted with the Behavioural Science Group at the UAE Presidential Court showed strong public support for the scheme, with shoppers choosing healthier products when Nutri-Mark was present.

He stressed that Nutri-Mark is not a food safety measure and does not restrict or ban any products.

“This is about informed choice,” Dr Alkhazraji said. “It does not remove consumer autonomy or the joy of food. The aim is to make healthier choices easier, while preserving choice and a competitive market.”