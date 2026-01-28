Nipah movie doctor's warning for health workers after outbreak of killer virus

Health workers are most exposed to new infections of Nipah, the killer virus Indian authorities are trying to contain, said a Kerala doctor who worked on the ground during the 2018 outbreak that claimed 17 lives.

The incurable Nipah virus can be fatal, but risks to those travelling to and from areas with reported cases remains low. Despite that, health surveillance and travel screening has been increased in Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan.

Dr Seethu Ponnu Thampi, a community medicine specialist and an assistant surgeon in the Kerala Health Service Department, was a student doctor during an outbreak of Nipah virus in Kozhikode in 2018, and her story was dramatised by Indian filmmakers in Virus.

During that outbreak, 17 people lost their lives before infections were brought under control. Five cases have been recorded in the current outbreak in Kolkata and the surrounding areas.

Dr Thampi, whose role in containing the outbreak was depicted in the 2019 Malayalam thriller, said health authorities will be looking to cut the chain of transmission as soon as possible.

“That is from bats to humans, then humans to humans,” she told The National. “This is a zoonotic disease and the fruit-eating bat is the main reserve host for this virus. As a result, we need to cut all the possible ways to transmit this virus from the bat to humans.

“Healthcare workers in particular should be extra cautious as they are at very high risk, due to aerosol generation during intubation," Dr Thampi added. “They are in direct contact with symptomatic patients and more prone to transmission.

"During the initial incubation period, we have seen less transmission of the virus. In outbreak areas, people should try to avoid areas of intense vegetation where fruit bats are likely to congregate.”

A scene from Virus, a film about the 2018 Nipah outbreak in India. Photo: OPM Cinemas

Exposure

The incubation period for the virus, the time from exposure to symptoms, can range from four to 14 days.

Between May 17 and July 12, 2025, the Kerala government announced four confirmed Nipah cases, two which proved fatal, in the Malappuram and Palakkad districts of Kerala.

Since 1998 Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. One of the current known patients in West Bengal is in a critical condition.

While there is no known cure for the virus, doctors focus on managing symptoms when they occur. There is a death rate of up to 75 per cent among those who contract the Nipah virus.

Some airports in Asia have already introduced health screening, while Chinese authorities are monitoring the situation ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations, when millions of people are expected to travel.

Surveillance

Dr Thampi said focus will now shift towards surveillance. “Human-to-human transmission can be prevented by avoiding close contact with the individual infected, especially during their sickness phase when they are symptomatic,” she said.

“When around someone who is suspected to be carrying the virus, healthcare workers, for example, should use gloves, face masks and goggles – if possible full PPE [personal protective equipment] kit should be used when dealing with these cases.

“It’s important proper prevention practices are observed to prevent further infections, which includes proper handwashing and effective barrier techniques.

She added: “The surveillance system should be strengthened as much as possible so we do not miss a single case of Nipah virus. Then we can isolate as soon as possible and complete the correct testing.”