Why we can't ignore the Nipah virus

Masks, thermal cameras and passenger screening – these unnerving reminders of the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic made an unwelcome return to airports in a number of Asian cities this week amid reports of an outbreak of the incurable Nipah virus in India.

Although Nipah does not spread with anything like the ease of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid – health surveillance and travel monitoring has been increased in Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan after five cases were reported in West Bengal. Although Nipah does not pose the same kind of threat to global health as Covid, the fact that it can cause swelling of the brain, has a high mortality rate and presents with symptoms that can be confused with food poisoning or jet lag highlight the need for increased international vigilance.

Worryingly, however, our collective awareness about global health threats is something of a mixed picture right now. Although many lessons were learnt during the three-year Covid emergency, such as better screening strategies and policy responses, as well as the development and distribution of ground-breaking new vaccines, humanity’s best defence against infection in an interconnected world – international co-operation – is still not as effective as it could be.

Last Thursday, the US officially left the World Health Organisation. In ordering his country’s withdrawal from the UN body a year ago, President Donald Trump upended nearly eight decades of a global strategy for disease prevention underpinned by American leadership. The loss of a key founding member has left remaining WHO members with a challenge on their hands – to ensuring continuing to fill the considerable gap left in resources and expertise by America’s departure.

The world has already witnessed some of that response. In May last year, an additional $210 million was promised during a high-level pledging event in Geneva. WHO members also approved an increase in assessed contributions, adding a separate $90 million a year of income. At the same time, the WHO Pandemic Agreement was adopted by the WHO’s World Health Assembly. Although this agreement has its critics who claim it is not comprehensive enough, it underlines the need to avoid the missteps seen during Covid. These included countries competing for resources such as vaccines and testing kits, failing to share information properly and letting supply chains falter – all a consequence of the absence of agreed rules.

Science and protocol need to be the guiding lights for humanity’s response to viral threats. Sadly, there is no shortage of illnesses that, while currently confined to certain locations or possess limited transmissibility, are not to be taken lightly. Earlier this month, northern Chinese provinces reported a surge in the number of cases of human metapneumovirus, a respiratory illness that poses a particular threat to children. In August, thousands of people were infected with the mosquito-driven chikungunya virus in regions of China where there is little pre-existing immunity.

Many will now be looking to the relevant authorities to take the right steps to prevent the Nipah virus from spreading further. Travellers have their part to play, too, in taking precautions and heeding health updates. It is another reminder that viral illnesses, similar to other challenges like global warming, do not respect borders and need a collective approach to be dealt with.