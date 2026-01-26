India on alert as virus outbreak leads to airport health screenings

Airports across Asia have begun screening for Nipah virus following an outbreak in India, as UAE doctors urge travellers to remain vigilant.

The incurable Nipah virus can be fatal, but risks to those travelling to and from areas with reported cases remains low, experts said.

Despite that, health surveillance and travel screening has been increased in Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan, after five known cases were reported in West Bengal.

Nipah is a viral infection that is transmitted from animals to people, or a zoonotic illness. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food, as is the suspected mode of transmission in the recent India outbreak.

The World Health Organisation said case fatality rate is estimated at between 40 per cent to 75 per cent.

According to local reports, about 100 people are believed to have been quarantined, with three of the most recent infections found in nurses working at a private hospital in Barasat, near Kolkata.

The virus attacks the brain and brain stem causing inflammation and damage to the lungs and nervous system.

Overall risk: low

Dr Sagar Kawale, a consultant neurologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Dubai, said those planning trips to India should not be overly concerned, but be aware of symptoms.

“For most travellers, the overall risk remains low unless there has been close exposure to an infected individual or time spent in a high-risk environment such as a healthcare setting,” said Dr Kawale.

“Nipah is a rare infection and, even when cases do appear, they are typically limited and localised rather than widespread like influenza or Covid-19.

“The key message is that while it is rare for tourists, it is taken seriously because of the potential severity of the illness.”

Concern surrounds the current outbreak in Kolkata as, although known cases are low, it is India’s third largest city with a population of about 4.5 million.

Contact tracing and quarantines are expected to continue, while Nipah was included in China's list of monitored infectious diseases in December 2024.

Previous outbreaks in Bangladesh and India are thought to have originated from the consumption of fruits or fruit products contaminated with urine or saliva from infected fruit bats.

Medical staff wearing full protective suits in Kochi, Kerala, after an outbreak of the virus in 2019. EPA

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms of Nipah are not unique and can overlap with other causes of acute viral encephalitis, or swelling of the brain.

It may also present as a skin rash, and usually begins with a fever, headache and body aches, similar to most viral illnesses. It is the neurological warning signs that could indicate a potential red flag for Nipah.

Confusion or unusual behaviour, excessive sleepiness, seizures, difficulty speaking, imbalance or weakness, and reduced consciousness can be early signs the virus should be treated as a medical emergency.

If a fever is followed by confusion or fits, it should not be dismissed as food poisoning or travel fatigue, Dr Kawale said.

“Travellers should reduce exposure by avoiding close contact with individuals who are unwell, particularly those with fever and cough, maintaining consistent hand hygiene, and avoiding fruits that may be contaminated, such as half-eaten, fallen or uncovered street-cut fruit,” he said.

“Exercise extra caution in outbreak areas by not visiting hospitals unless necessary; for healthcare travellers, using masks, gloves and strict contact precautions is important.

“Third, if illness develops, avoid continuing travel or mixing in crowds, seek medical attention early, and clearly inform the doctor about recent travel and concerns regarding possible Nipah exposure so appropriate isolation precautions can be taken promptly.

“For reassurance, most people travelling will never encounter Nipah. Awareness is important because, in rare cases, the condition can progress quickly.

“A simple rule to remember is: fever accompanied by confusion, drowsiness or seizures requires urgent medical evaluation.”