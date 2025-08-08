Advice for UAE travellers as chikungunya virus spreads

As China fights back against the nation’s largest recorded outbreak of the chikungunya virus, experts in the UAE have advised travellers heading to Asia to take extra precautions.

Thousands of people have been infected with the mosquito-driven virus in China, where there is little pre-existing immunity.

More than 7,000 people are believed to have been struck down by chikungunya, a virus that causes fever, joint pain and a rash, up to seven days after being bitten by a mosquito.

Most infections have been reported in the south of China, in the industrial sector of the city of Foshan, in Guangdong province – about 170km from Hong Kong.

Vector borne diseases are one of the key global health concerns highlighted by the World Health Organisation, in a more globalised world facing challenges from a changing climate.

Dengue fever, another life-threatening disease spread by mosquitoes, has been reported in new geographical regions for the first time, including Europe and the UAE.

Now chikungunya is causing concern among doctors, who said precautions can be taken as long as people know the risks.

Dr Sanam Mallick, a family consultant at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said that while chikungunya has been around for decades, widespread travel has exposed more populations.

“In Africa and in Asia, there have been outbreaks for the last year, and it has been quite prevalent in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” she said.

“Also, because there were travellers during Hajj there were a few cases reported in Saudi Arabia as well quite recently.

“As of yet, we haven't had the virus in the UAE, and there is no update from the Department of Health.

“There is no vaccination for this virus, so prevention is the most important thing to consider.

“People will be coming back to the UAE for their work and for the schools from all over the world, so there is a chance that we may see some cases in the coming months.”

Prevention measures

Insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and avoiding sitting outdoors in the evening can reduce risk of mosquito bites.

Anti-mosquito programmes are common in the UAE, with fogging and traps placed around communities, particularly after wet weather.

The virus is circulating across Asia, and parts of Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Indian Ocean.

This year alone, there have been more than 240,000 chikungunya infections, and 90 deaths in 16 nations, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said.

High temperatures and heavy rains proliferate mosquito populations, allowing them to spread lava far and wide.

In 2024, the UAE had its wettest year on record. As a result, mosquito populations flourished delivering a new caseload of vector-borne diseases for hospitals to treat.

Doctors reported record cases of dengue fever, a disease also passed on by mosquitoes with similar fever-like symptoms that can be life threatening.

Dengue is the most prevalent viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, with an estimated 96 million symptomatic cases and 40,000 deaths every year.

While the dry 2025 has resulted in far fewer cases of dengue, doctors warned of the rising global threat posed by chikungunya, particularly as people return to the UAE after summer holidays spent around the world.

The incubation period for the virus is up to 14 days. This means someone could be infected overseas and, then if bitten by a mosquito in the UAE, the virus could potentially pass on to others.

“The symptoms of chikungunya viruses are like cold and flu if they are mild, just a fever, body aches and pains, and some rashes,” said Dr Mallick.

“Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are mainly transmitted by mosquitoes, with human to human transmission very rare.

“If there is no stagnant water, like rainwater, then we would not expect to see as many cases like other countries who are more at risk.”

Blood tests

To test for the virus, doctors take a blood sample to search for the presence of viral DNA, in a similar technique used for malaria or dengue fever.

Like most viruses, those with compromised immunity, such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women or anyone with co-morbidities who may be receiving long term treatment such as cancer patients, are more like to feel severe symptoms.

The mortality rate for chikungunya is thought to be low, with around 1 death in every 1,000 infectious.

However, researchers are unsure as to why some outbreaks are more dangerous than others.

A significant outbreak in Brazil in October 2024 claimed 890 excess deaths related to chikungunya in the Minas Gerais area, or around 35.1 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, significantly more than typical viral outbreaks.

