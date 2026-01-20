Warning after stolen Toyota Land Cruisers destined for UAE intercepted by Australian police

Used car buyers have been warned to check a vehicle’s history before handing over tens of thousands of dirhams to dealers, following an increase in reported stolen imports.

In November, police in Australia cracked an alleged crime syndicate responsible for a shipment of Toyota Land Cruisers and Prados − set to be sent to the UAE.

Around 60 vehicles were stolen from the Brisbane area and Queensland Police worked with Australian Border Force and organised crime specialists to prevent the vehicles being shipped to the Emirates. Seven suspects have been charged with more than 300 offences.

Detective acting inspector Russell Joyce of the major and organised crime squad in Brisbane said the arrests would send a strong message to car thieves.

“This was an extremely complex operation with a disciplined international syndicate allegedly targeting vehicles for personal gain,” he said.

A shipping container with two allegedly stolen Land Cruisers hidden behind a facade of disassembled vehicle parts was uncovered, along with two other shipping containers seized from Port of Brisbane containing four vehicles.

In December, four more shipping containers were located in Melbourne, and linked to the same alleged crime syndicate.

Queensland Police said allegedly stolen vehicles were founded in shipping containers, hidden behind parts from dismantled cars. Photo: Queensland Police

Toyota Land Cruisers and Prado vehicles are among the most popular cars in the UAE. Dealers in the UAE said the vehicles were likely destined to broken up and used as parts locally, or shipped on to other markets in Africa and Asia.

Stolen imports have been becoming more common in recent months, due to the increase in demand for second-hand vehicles, according to Ryan Hughes, co-owner of RMA Motors in Dubai Investments Park.

“Australian stolen cars coming here usually don't go into the UAE as a registered car, but land here and get exported out to Africa,” he said.

“There’s more likely that the UAE is being used as a hub to move the vehicles, cut them up and sell them on as parts, which is common. The used car market is strong in Pakistan, India and Africa which could all be onward destinations for these vehicles.

“A bigger focus point here in the UAE, aside from the Australian stolen cars, is vehicles from Canada. It's brutal − and rife.

“Across the whole country there are imported cars which are stolen in Canada, then come in here to the UAE to be registered. As they're left-hand drive, they're registered on the road, and people don’t have any idea.”

Anti-theft measures

Toyota Australia has announced measures to improve anti-theft devices and extra immobilisers for new vehicles. Buyers can check a vehicle’s history by searching online for records related to a car’s vehicle identification number. Private companies can also help check on a car’s previous history.

One of those is Carfax, a company that can uncover a car’s history to make a potential buyer aware of a history of accident, damage, suspected mileage fraud or a high number of previous owners. A $45 report also provides technical and environmental information.

“I’ve found a Canadian VIN checker, which I use whenever a Canadian car comes to me,” said Mr Hughes.

Ryan Hughes, joint owner of RMA Motors, advised second-hand buyers to do their research. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“I check it when we have a vehicle arrive with us and instantly give the bad news to these people hoping to buy it, once it becomes clear it is stolen.

“Nine times out of 10 they are buying these cars from the used car markets in Sharjah, Ajman or Al Awir [in Dubai].

“Potential buyers of imported cars can verify first if there's a stolen record with Carfax Canada to see if it was stolen or recovered, or if it's still got the stolen report on it.”

In 2024, Toyota sold 105,700 of its Land Cruiser 300 Series around the world, with Australia the biggest market with 13,790 new vehicles purchased.

In the UAE, 9,319 of the Japanese SUVs were sold, while 12,381 were sold in Saudi Arabia and 8,992 in Oman.

Due to rapid population growth, the UAE second-hand car market is a substantial and growing sector, valued at around $20 billion in 2022 and projected to exceed $35 billion by 2030.

According to analysts at nexdigm.com SUVs priced between Dh50,000 ($13,600) and Dh150,000 are the most popular models.

Another garage owner, who did not want to be named, recently had to notify the owner of a high-performance German vehicle that his car was stolen.

“The customer bought it as a used car, it was in really good condition and sporty,” he said. “Then suddenly when we tried to get some parts that needed to be replaced − a compressor that was to be ordered from Europe − we had a problem.

“We entered the VIN into the manufacturers website to purchase the correct part, but we were then notified that it was reported as stolen.”

Owners have little recourse once they realise their vehicle is stolen. Fake import documents accompany the vehicle once it arrives on the UAE market to avoid scrutiny from Customs.

Dubai Customs and Dubai Police were approached for comment.