Dubai introduces first electric buses as part of 2050 zero-emission transport drive

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced the arrival of its first batch of new buses, including 40 electric vehicles.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the aim is to achieve climate neutrality in the emirate by 2050.

The authority announced the arrival of 250 buses, under a contract for the procurement of 735 multi-size buses that comply with the European low-carbon emissions standard.

“In the near future, there will be a gradual increase in the number of electric buses, in line with national direction to reduce the carbon footprint,” Mr Al Tayer said. "Our aim is to convert all buses, taxis and limousine vehicles to a zero-emission operation.

“Under the authority’s zero-emission public transport strategy, the authority seeks 100 per cent transition of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen power by 2050 in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s largest urban economies.”

The new fleet features comfortable seating and high safety standards. Photo: RTA Dubai

What are the buses?

Mr Al Tayer inspected the Zhongtong electric bus, the first such vehicle to appear on Dubai’s urban routes.

The bus has been tailor-made to suit Dubai’s operating conditions, with a single-charge range of up to 280km, enabling it to complete daily services without returning to depots for recharging.

The battery capacity of 434 kilowatt-hours is supported by an ABB charger rated at 360 kilowatts.

The 12-metre-long bus can accommodate 70 passengers and is equipped with a 360-degree camera system.

The vehicle was tested in Dubai for more than three months, during which inspection and trial-operation phases delivered positive results in the stability of the electric-propulsion system and energy-consumption efficiency, as well as the safety of key systems such as the battery, cooling and braking.

The buses are fitted with a driver behaviour monitor that tracks and improves driver performance through innovative technology designed to enhance safety standards.

They are also equipped with an automated passenger counting system, which records actual passenger numbers against the automated fare collection system to help reduce fare evasion, as well as a driver identity authentication system integrated with the operating platform.

The buses feature comfortable seating, high safety standards and adjustable seat belts in family-designated areas to accommodate all age groups.

The design features a low-floor entrance to provide access for disabled people, dedicated seating for children, spaces for bicycles, Wi-Fi services and mobile phone charging points.