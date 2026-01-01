UAE businesses race to prepare as expanded single-use plastic ban takes effect

With the UAE's expanded single-use plastic ban coming into force on January 1, businesses across the country are facing a pivotal moment in their sustainability journeys.
The new regulations prohibit single-use cups and lids, cutlery, plates, straws, stirrers, styrofoam food containers and plastic bags under 50 microns thick, forcing companies in retail, food and beverage, catering and events to rethink their operations. For sustainability advocates, the timing couldn't be more critical.
"We are seeing companies across the UAE accelerate their transition to reusable, compostable and innovative alternatives, while also investing in awareness campaigns to engage employees and customers," said Tatiana Antonelli Abella, managing director of Goumbook, a local platform that promotes social responsibility across sectors.
Despite having two years' notice, many businesses appear to have left preparations until the last minute, said Maz Fletcher, founder and director of Dubai’s The Climate Consultancy.
"I haven't seen as much proactive preparation for the 2026 requirements as I would have expected, especially given this has been signposted for a while," she said.
"What I'm seeing more commonly in the market is companies now scrambling into 'search and trial' mode: benchmarking alternative suppliers, testing new cup, lid and food container formats, and trying to validate what's actually compliant versus what's just being marketed as sustainable."
Ms Fletcher said procurement teams are now reaching out widely to potential suppliers, but many are approaching the transition too narrowly. "Many are still treating this as a sourcing exercise rather than an operating model change," she said. "It is an opportunity for businesses in the UAE to build more robust, sustainable, environmentally friendly supplier ecosystems – not just source 'alternatives' at the last minute."
The challenge of choosing the right materials
One of the biggest hurdles facing businesses is navigating the complex landscape of alternative materials, said Ms Fletcher. "[There is] confusion around 'better' materials … a lot of debate about compostables versus paper versus reusable, without enough attention to what can realistically be processed locally and what creates unintended impacts," she said.
Karan Gupta, a senior director for energy and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, said the diversity of use cases has required businesses to adopt multiple solutions. "There is no single material that replaces plastic across all applications, which is why businesses have spent the past two years testing and deploying a mix of alternatives based on performance requirements," he said.
"Polylactic acid [PLA], made from plant sources like corn or sugarcane, is well-suited to cold beverages and clear lids, while sugarcane fibre, wood and bamboo are increasingly used for hot food, plates and cutlery."
Natasha Mahajan, founder of Mr Bluefish, a sustainable packaging supplier in Dubai, said businesses that are unsure where to start should look at their options. A helpful way to think about alternatives is through her three-pronged approach: eliminate and reduce; reuse; then switch materials.
For example, making cutlery and straws in delivery available “on request” only is one of the fastest wins, as is made-to-fit packaging with smaller and fewer components. Secondly, focusing on reusables offers the best long-term economics, such as reusable bags that meet regulatory requirements, reusable cup programmes and durable serviceware for dine-in and office settings.
For situations in which single-use items are unavoidable, material substitution becomes necessary. Alternatives Ms Mahajan recommends are moulded fibre and bagasse clamshells, bowls and plates for takeaway, paperboard systems with carefully chosen coatings, wood and bamboo cutlery and stirrers and aluminium or glass for premium applications.
Counting the cost
The financial impact of the transition is another major concern for businesses, particularly those in the food and beverage sector, in which packaging costs form a significant portion of operating expenses.
Ms Fletcher warned of short-term cost pressures. "There is likely to be a short-term cost bump for companies heavily impacted by this law," she said, adding that there would be "higher unit costs for more sustainable options – especially if bought in a rush at spot prices – packaging redesign costs, operation friction during the transition and inventory write-offs".
Hannad Abi Haydar, co-founder of Spill the Bean, a UAE coffee chain that has been phasing out plastics for more than a decade, offered concrete figures for businesses to consider. "In the F&B business, packaging accounts for roughly 4 to 5 per cent of your operational costs,” he told The National.
“The full migration to non-plastic alternatives – but not zero plastic – will add roughly 1 per cent to that, and in the short run, about a 20 to 25 per cent increase in packaging cost," he said. "With this average immediate increase of 1 per cent in operational costs, businesses will have to absorb this until they optimise their operation to offset this increase."
Spill the Bean's experience offers a roadmap for businesses now navigating the transition. The company began eliminating single-use plastics long before regulations required it, switching from plastic to paper bags in 2013, a move Mr Abi Haydar admitted was challenging.
"A few years ago, it was quite difficult to source a supplier – and when you did, the pricing didn't make much business sense. So, it wasn't really easy," he said. "But if you believe in it and you do it, many customers will appreciate it and support the initiative, and the market soon responded with the arrival of more suppliers, so sourcing cheaper alternatives gradually became easier."
Since 2023, they've been using compostable plastic cups made from sugarcane waste. "We also use biodegradable single-use cutlery, made from date palm leaf waste," he added.
Mr Gupta said the onus is also on the manufacturers to help offset costs. "Businesses must secure long-term agreements at competitive rates to prevent passing on the higher packaging cost to the end consumer," he said.
Manufacturers gear up for demand
For packaging manufacturers, the ban represents both a challenge and a commercial opportunity.
Abdul Jebbar, group chief executive and managing director at Hotpack, said his company has been preparing for years. "Over the last 10 years, Hotpack has invested heavily in research and development, and advanced machinery which can utilise recycled materials, some of them up to 100 per cent," he said.
"We have already introduced a full range of compliant products that include those with recycled content, paper, boards, plant-based and other eco-friendly solutions."
Mr Jebbar said Hotpack has been busy proactively working with retail clients in the lead-up to the deadline "to ensure that compliant products are clearly labelled, and certification is in place".
"The biggest challenge we envisage will be for those who choose to import packaging products in terms of ensuring adequate compliance and technical documentation," Mr Jebbar said.
Greenwashing concern
As demand for sustainable alternatives surges, experts also warned that businesses must be vigilant about misleading environmental claims. "As demand increases, so does greenwashing,” said Ms Mahajan. “We see education and consulting becoming a bigger part of the sale.”
She advised businesses to verify supplier claims carefully. "Ask suppliers for specs and documentation aligned to UAE requirements; don't rely on vague 'eco' claims."
As the ban comes into force, sustainability advocates say the real measure of success will be whether businesses treat compliance as a starting point rather than an end goal. The stakes extend far beyond avoiding penalties, Ms Antonelli Abella said.
"This is no longer about compliance alone – it's about future-proofing business models in line with the UAE's sustainability vision. The companies that act now, embracing circular solutions and reducing dependency on disposables, will be the ones that thrive in a greener economy."